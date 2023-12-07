Cameron County man gets 20 years in prison for child sex abuse

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A judge has sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

State District Judge Manuel Bañales ordered Ricardo Zamora serve 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office stated in a press release.

Zamora plead guilty before the victim was set to testify, the press release stated.

District Attorney Luis V. Saenz credited prosecutors, investigators and crime victim advocates for their help in the case.

“As I’ve said before, child abuse cases are the most difficult to handle,” Saenz said. “I am so thankful and proud to have a staff with the determination to fight for the children harmed by sexual abuse.”