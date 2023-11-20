Boys Hoops: Bulldogs, Falcons, Trojans win tourney titles

Four high school boys basketball tourneys tipped off across the Valley over the weekend with several local teams putting together standout performances.

Los Fresnos took home first at the Dr. Keillor Classic in Santa Rosa by defeating Brownsville Pace 62-59 in the championship game. The Falcons picked up tourney wins over Mercedes (72-39), Brownsville Lopez (71-57) and Santa Rosa (94-69) before taking down the Vikings in the tourney championship.

McAllen High captured the Sharyland ISD Snake Pit Classic Platinum Bracket Championship. The Bulldogs defeated crosstown rival McAllen Rowe 53-52 in the semifinals before topping Brownsville Hanna 54-49 in the championship game. Mario Villegas was named Most Valuable Player and Jackson Ramirez and D’Aundre Canada were all-tourney honorees. Harlingen South won the Gold Bracket Championship at the Snake Pit Classic.

The San Perlita Trojans defended their home court by winning the 13th Annual San Perlita Letterman’s Club Tournament Championship. Juan Ramirez was named the tourney’s Most Valuable Player, while teammates Ryan Cintron and Julian Johnson were all-tourney selections.

At the 5th Annual La Joya Packs’ South Texas Shootout, La Joya Palmview was the lone RGV team to qualify to the Platinum Bracket along with eventual champion Katy Seven Lakes and runner-up Houston Clear Lake.

McAllen Memorial finished second in the Gold Bracket at the La Joya Packs’ South Texas Shootout with victories over San Antonio Clark (54-36) and Laredo United (62-48), but came up short in the gold bracket championship game against Katy by a score of 64-59.

Edinburg Vela won the Silver Bracket Championship at the La Joya Packs’ South Texas Shootout. The SaberCats fought past San Antonio TMI (62-52), El Paso Eastlake (68-48) and crosstown rival Edinburg North in the championship game (55-40).