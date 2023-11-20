Only have a minute? Listen instead

U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez on Monday announced that $176 million has been provided to the state of Texas from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help low-income families ahead of the winter season.

The assistance comes through HHS’ Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which helps families pay energy bills for heating and cooling while making energy-related home repairs more affordable and weatherizing homes to make them more energy efficient.

“It is unacceptable that one in four households struggle to pay their energy bills,” Gonzalez said in a news release. “Maintaining safe indoor temperatures is crucial for the health and wellbeing of households with children, older adults, or anyone who has chronic illness. LIHEAP will help low-income South Texas families pay their home heating costs this winter, and when summer rolls around, their home cooling costs as well.”

The news release said $168,029,706 in funding is from the LIHEAP block grant funding and the remaining $8,394,348 comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

Those seeking assistance can visit www.energyhelp.us or by calling the energy assistance toll-free hotline at 1-866-674-632. There is also information about free services provided by Texas that can be reached by calling 211.