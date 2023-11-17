CORPUS CHRISTI — Harlingen High’s season came to an end in the Region IV-6A DII area round Thursday, falling 48-0 to San Antonio Harlan at Cabaniss Stadium in Corpus Christi.

The Cardinals finish the season 8-4 overall after taking third in District 32-6A. The Hawks advanced to the Region IV-6A DII semifinal round to take on the winner between Cibolo Steele and Round Rock McNeil.

Harlingen High showed promise during its opening drive, with a personal foul penalty setting up the Cardinals inside San Antonio Harlan territory to start the game.

A catch by Randy Morales on a Drew Kornegay pass and a run by Noah Huerta moved the Cardinals inside the 30, but the drive stalled, as Harlingen turned over the ball on downs at the 28.

The drive was the last positive of the half for the Cardinals, who were outgained 292-31 and outscored 27-0 during the opening two quarters.

The second half proved much of the same for the Cardinals, with the Hawks scoring on their second play of the third to make it 34-0 less than a minute into the final half and all but seal Harlingen High’s fate.

The Hawks added another pair of touchdowns on a run by quarterback Noah Farris and a pick-6 from defensive back Craig Sanders to end the game 48-0.

The Cardinals nearly avoided the shutout during the fourth, with a long run by senior Randy Morales setting them up at the Hawks’ 1-yard-line, but the Hawks’ defense stood tall, holding the Cardinals out of the end zone.

Harlingen finished the contest with just 119 total yards, going 1-of-13 on third down and 0-of-3 on fourth down. The defense allowed 522 total yards, with the Hawks scoring on five of their six first-half offensive drives.

Morales led the Cardinals with 108 total yards, including a team-high 96 yards on 13 carries. Adrien McDade and Taveion Ford each rushed for more than 100 yards for the Hawks, and Farris added 184 total yards.

