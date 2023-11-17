Judge Valdez seeks fourth term for Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 7

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Judge Sergio Valdez has announced that he is seeking a fourth term for Hidalgo County Court-at-Law No. 7.

Valdez, who is running as a Democrat, said compassion and integrity are the foundation and guiding principles of his reelection campaign.

He said it’s with great honor that he is seeking reelection.

“All of my duties and responsibilities are voluntary with selfless service for all,” Valdez said in a campaign announcement. “I have performed these duties with great pride and humility to help better serve Hidalgo County.”

Valdez said he is a native of Portland, Oregan and was raised in the diligent culture of migrant farmworkers.

“From laboring in fields across America to achieving legal prominence, his life story is a beacon of hope and the (accomplishment of) the American Dream,” the campaign announcement stated.

Valdez said he was in the Texas Army National Guard and said his legal career is notable for “its zealous defense of the underserved with landmark cases that have merited national recognition.”

The campaign announcement said Valdez’s tenure includes a “decisive reduction” in case backlogs.

“He was the first court in all of Hidalgo County to return to live hearings and to conduct the first two jury trials as the county came out of the pandemic,” the announcement stated. “For the past three years, Judge Valdez has been the Presiding Judge for all ten County Court at Law judges and is responsible (for) overseeing the courts.”

He also said he is responsible for the Indigent Defense Program and is a member of the Bail Bond Board. Valdez said he was also selected to run the DWI Court Program, which counsels 150 people and results in reoffending rates of less than 2% as opposed to the ongoing rate of approximately 28%

Valdez said experience matters.

“Experience matters and I believe my diverse and vast background in the legal field, litigating and presiding over thousands of judicial cases gives me a well-rounded perspective that serves me well going forward as your judge,” he said.

Valdez said his accomplishments, background and experience makes him the most qualified jurist.

“I have been blessed to be given so many opportunities to serve and lead our courts. My legacy and work speak volumes of my dedication to steer a clear vision for a brighter future of justice in our county,” Valdez said. “I pledge to always maintain my tireless service to Hidalgo County.

“I invite our community to join me in advancing these revered values and principles for the betterment of our families and friends and support me again.”

The Democratic primary is in March.