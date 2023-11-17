Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: PSJA North sweeps Victoria East to win area title 42-7 RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: PSJA North sweeps Victoria East to win area title 42-7 By Joel Martinez - November 17, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North defender line backer Michael Gonzalez (6) persues Victoria East quarterback Landon Patida (3) in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North Leroy Palacios (1) holds the District 31-5A area trophy after defeating Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North defenders Steven Garza (7) and teammate Ethan Montemayor (28) celebrate a turnover on downs against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) passes the ball against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) drives through the Victoria East defense in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North defender Steven Garza (7) brings down Victoria East ball carrier Nijahrell Prater (1) in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North wide receiver Markus Rendon (18) reacts as he catches a pass wide open near the endzone against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North defender Michael Gonzales (6) brings down Victoria East ball carrier Marquise Kuyendall (10) in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball near the sidelines against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaumann gives instruction in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game against Victoria East at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North teammates hold up the District 31-5A area trophy after defeating Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparico (3) carries the ball against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North offensive line prepares for a play against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North defender Andre Matamoros (0) brings down Victoria East wide receiver Marquise Kuykendall (10) in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Victoria East player Joe Soto (2) reacts while in iine to greet PSJA North players after a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game where Victoria East was defeated 42-7 at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) high fives fans at the end of the Region IV-5A DI area playoff game against Victoria East at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PSJA North steamrolls Victoria East, advances back to regional semis Brownsville Veterans knock off Corpus Christi Veterans for area title Harlingen High falls in area round to SA Harlan Border Bash scores and schedule Class 5A, 2A playoff teams marching into area round