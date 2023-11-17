PSJA North defender line backer Michael Gonzalez (6) persues Victoria East quarterback Landon Patida (3) in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North Leroy Palacios (1) holds the District 31-5A area trophy after defeating Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North defenders Steven Garza (7) and teammate Ethan Montemayor (28) celebrate a turnover on downs against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) passes the ball against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) drives through the Victoria East defense in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North defender Steven Garza (7) brings down Victoria East ball carrier Nijahrell Prater (1) in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North wide receiver Markus Rendon (18) reacts as he catches a pass wide open near the endzone against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North defender Michael Gonzales (6) brings down Victoria East ball carrier Marquise Kuyendall (10) in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North’s Jaden Fuentes (24) carries the ball near the sidelines against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North head football coach Marcus Kaumann gives instruction in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game against Victoria East at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North teammates hold up the District 31-5A area trophy after defeating Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparico (3) carries the ball against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North offensive line prepares for a play against Victoria East in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North defender Andre Matamoros (0) brings down Victoria East wide receiver Marquise Kuykendall (10) in a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
Victoria East player Joe Soto (2) reacts while in iine to greet PSJA North players after a Region IV-5A DI area playoff game where Victoria East was defeated 42-7 at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])
PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) high fives fans at the end of the Region IV-5A DI area playoff game against Victoria East at Phil Danaher Stadium on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Corpus Christi. (Joel Martinez | [email protected])

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR