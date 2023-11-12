VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Friday’s Games – Nov. 10
Non-District
Brownsville Rivera 68, Mercedes 26
Alamo Macedonian Christian 61, Brownsville IDEA Frontier 45
Weslaco IDEA Pike 72, San Isidro 58
PSJA Southwest 43, Donna North 29
McAllen High 62, La Joya High 47
PSJA High 69, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 59
Saturday’s Games – Nov. 11
Non-District
PSJA North 43, Mission Veterans 38
Brownsville Veterans 57, Brownsville Hanna 55
Edinburg Harvest Christian 66, Rio Hondo 46
Mission High 43, San Benito 41
Harlingen High 64, Weslaco East 55
Coaches, please email schedules, scores and stats to [email protected].
VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES
Friday’s Games
Non-District
McALLEN HIGH 62, LA JOYA HIGH 47
La Joya High 6 16 15 10 — 47
McAllen High 18 12 13 19 — 62
LA JOYA HIGH (47): Hunter Morales 17; Daniel Treviño 15; Leo Villarreal 10; Roy Flores 2; Santiago Vera 2.
McALLEN HIGH (62): Mario Villegas 21; Dylan Benavides 15; Judah Rios 9; D’Aundre Canada 6; Matthew Arce 5; Jackson Ramirez 4; Dalton Britton 2.
RECORDS: McAllen High 1-0, 0-0; La Joya High 0-1, 0-0.
PSJA HIGH 69, LA JOYA JUAREZ-LINCOLN 59
Juarez-Lincoln 12 17 14 16 — 59
PSJA 23 21 19 6 — 69
LA JOYA JUAREZ-LINCOLN (59): David Treviño 20; Pedro Menchaca 11; John Menchaca 7; Eduardo Romero 4; Emilio Batres 4; Santiago Lopez 4; Oswaldo Hernandez 4; Sebastian Lopez 3; Jerry Morales 2; David Treviño 2.
PSJA HIGH (69): Landon Vega 18; Erasmo Montalvo 17; Hector Sanchez 10; Jaidon Anderson 10; Matthew Garcia 6; Jake Garcia 2; Max Roque 2; Brandon Pangelinan 2; Adrian Webber 2.
RECORDS: PSJA High 1-0, 0-0; La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0-1, 0-0.
Saturday’s Games
Non-District
MISSION HIGH 43, SAN BENITO 41
Mission 14 13 8 8 — 43
San Benito 14 9 6 12 — 41
MISSION HIGH (43): Isaac Rios 17; Andrew Casados 9; Leon Villarreal 6; Isael Cerda 5; Jet Valencia 4; Pablo Zapata 2.
SAN BENITO (41): Ryan Stokes 15; Jacob Rosalez 12; Ivan Hernandez 6; Joey Mares Jr. 3; Dominic Olivares 3; Devan Ulluela 2.
RECORDS: Mission High 1-0, 0-0; San Benito 0-1, 0-0.
Coaches, please email schedules, scores and stats to [email protected].