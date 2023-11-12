VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Friday’s Games – Nov. 10

Non-District

Brownsville Rivera 68, Mercedes 26

Alamo Macedonian Christian 61, Brownsville IDEA Frontier 45

Weslaco IDEA Pike 72, San Isidro 58

PSJA Southwest 43, Donna North 29

McAllen High 62, La Joya High 47

PSJA High 69, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 59

Saturday’s Games – Nov. 11

Non-District

PSJA North 43, Mission Veterans 38

Brownsville Veterans 57, Brownsville Hanna 55

Edinburg Harvest Christian 66, Rio Hondo 46

Mission High 43, San Benito 41

Harlingen High 64, Weslaco East 55

Coaches, please email schedules, scores and stats to [email protected].

VALLEY HS BOYS BASKETBALL BOX SCORES

Friday’s Games

Non-District

McALLEN HIGH 62, LA JOYA HIGH 47

La Joya High     6   16  15  10  —     47

McAllen High    18  12  13   19  —    62

LA JOYA HIGH (47): Hunter Morales 17; Daniel Treviño 15; Leo Villarreal 10; Roy Flores 2; Santiago Vera 2.

McALLEN HIGH (62): Mario Villegas 21; Dylan Benavides 15; Judah Rios 9; D’Aundre Canada 6; Matthew Arce 5; Jackson Ramirez 4; Dalton Britton 2.

RECORDS: McAllen High 1-0, 0-0; La Joya High 0-1, 0-0.

PSJA HIGH 69, LA JOYA JUAREZ-LINCOLN 59

Juarez-Lincoln 12   17   14  16  —  59

PSJA               23   21   19   6  —   69

LA JOYA JUAREZ-LINCOLN (59): David Treviño 20; Pedro Menchaca 11; John Menchaca 7; Eduardo Romero 4; Emilio Batres 4; Santiago Lopez 4; Oswaldo Hernandez 4; Sebastian Lopez 3; Jerry Morales 2; David Treviño 2.

PSJA HIGH (69): Landon Vega 18; Erasmo Montalvo 17; Hector Sanchez 10; Jaidon Anderson 10; Matthew Garcia 6; Jake Garcia 2; Max Roque 2; Brandon Pangelinan 2; Adrian Webber 2.

RECORDS: PSJA High 1-0, 0-0; La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 0-1, 0-0.

Saturday’s Games

Non-District

MISSION HIGH 43, SAN BENITO 41

Mission                14   13    8      8   —         43

San Benito           14    9     6     12  —         41

MISSION HIGH (43): Isaac Rios 17; Andrew Casados 9; Leon Villarreal 6; Isael Cerda 5; Jet Valencia 4; Pablo Zapata 2.

SAN BENITO (41): Ryan Stokes 15; Jacob Rosalez 12; Ivan Hernandez 6; Joey Mares Jr. 3; Dominic Olivares 3; Devan Ulluela 2.

RECORDS: Mission High 1-0, 0-0; San Benito 0-1, 0-0.

