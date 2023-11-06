The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 Poll and Sub-5A Top 4 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIM Media’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald.

The regular season has come to a close and the last two undefeated teams in the Rio Grande Valley — PSJA North and Weslaco High — sit atop the final RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 poll of the regular season.

The No. 1-ranked Raiders (10-0, 7-0) won their 20th straight regular season game with a 57-14 beatdown of Rio Grande City in Week 11. PSJA North, who reached the Region IV-5A DI championship game in 2022, is set to open the playoffs against Donna High.

The No. 2-ranked Panthers (10-0, 5-0) won a double overtime thriller 27-21 against last week’s No. 2 team San Benito to move up in the latest ranks. Weslaco, the District 32-6A champions, will play host to Mission High in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

No. 1 Lyford (9-1, 4-1) leaped No. 2 Port Isabel (8-2, 3-0) to lead the RGVSports.com Sub-5A Top 4 Poll. The Bulldogs’ head-to-head victory over the Tarpons in Week 1 gives Lyford the edge in the latest ranks.

La Villa (8-2, 5-0) comes in at No. 3 after capturing its third consecutive District 16-2A DI championship with a 38-20 victory over Freer in Week 11.