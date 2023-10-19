SAN JUAN — When PSJA High head coach Lupe Rodriguez put together the Bears’ non-district schedule, he knew it could come with some bumps on the road early on.

Four of the team’s first five opponents advanced to the postseason last season, with three earning at least a share of their respective district titles.

An 0-3 start to the season, including back-to-back losses by three points or less, would cause most teams to question the gauntlet schedule.

PSJA High, however, hasn’t wavered.

Led by an explosive offense and a stout defense, the Bears have roared back to life during the past four games, reeling off four straight wins to improve to 4-3 overall and 2-0 in district.

“We knew we played a tough non-district schedule against some tough teams,” PSJA High senior quarterback Jaime Lopez said. “We just knew it was going to be a grind. After losing those three games, we came back as a team and got together, and said we were going to be OK. We knew it. Obviously, we weren’t happy with the 0-3 start, but I feel like as a team we came together and were stronger because of it.”

A revamped offense has been key to the Bears’ four-game winning streak, averaging 478.3 total yards and 42.8 points per game during that span. In comparison, PSJA High averaged just 284.0 total yards and 17.0 points per game during their 0-3 start.

Lopez, a fourth-year starter, has been the catalyst behind PSJA High’s high-octane offense, averaging career highs in passing yards per game (319.4) and completion percentage (60.4), and setting a career best in passing touchdowns (24).

More importantly, Lopez is taking care of the ball better than last season, throwing just one interception in seven appearances. Last year, the then-junior threw 16 interceptions in 11 games.

“You can tell that now he understands and comprehends the offense,” Rodriguez said. “He doesn’t make bad throws or forces it. He’s like another coach on the field now. When I call a play, he knows why I’m calling it and what we’re looking for. He is taking what they give him and not forcing those throws like before. He’s just done a great job of leading this group and this team.”

While Lopez has been the cog that moves PSJA High’s offensive machine, he has benefited from a plethora of weapons at his disposal this season.

Junior wideout Ryan Vallejo has blown the top off defenses, averaging 20.4 yards per catch. His big-play ability has made him Lopez’s go-to target, leading the team in receptions (36), receiving yards (734) and touchdowns (10).

Also in the mix are wideouts Emiliano Fraga, Caleb Salas and Tony Gomez, each with more than 300 receiving yards and at least two touchdowns this year.

Add junior running back Jorge Alanis, who has racked up 640 total yards and seven touchdowns, and defenses have been forced to pick their poison against the explosive Bears offense.

“We prepared ourselves all summer long for this,” Vallejo said. “We worked on building that connection with our quarterback, and it is really starting to show. It doesn’t really matter who pops off in any game because we know it could be any one of us.”

PSJA High’s offense can’t take all the credit for the team’s four straight wins. The defense is allowing just 224.8 yards and 10.0 points during the stretch.

Like the offense, the Bears’ defense is littered with playmakers, beginning in the trenches with senior defensive end Jorge Rios and junior defensive tackle Jayden James.

The duo has combined for 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hurries and 5.5 sacks this year.

Junior linebacker Cody Longoria anchors the Bears’ linebacker corp, leading the team in total tackles (84), and adding 10 tackles for loss and two sacks, while defensive backs Adam Pina and Diego Santos man the secondary.

“We just feed off each other,” Rios said. “Our D-line feeds off our secondary. Our linebackers feed off us. We just all work together. We’re a whole unit.”

The goal for PSJA High’s gauntlet schedule was never a perfect start, instead focusing on prepping the Bears for a run at the district title and a potential deep playoff run.

The fruits of their labor is finally showing, sitting at 2-0 in district play, with their first district crown since 2018 in sight.

First, they’ll need to get past reigning District 31-6A champion Edinburg North on Thursday.

“We’re just going to go in and do our job,” James said. “We’re preparing the same and not underestimating any opponent, regardless of who we’re playing. Whether a team like PSJA North or a team we think we should win, we’re treating them all the same and going full throttle.”

Kickoff between the Bears and Cougars is set for 7 p.m. at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

