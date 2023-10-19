ALAMO — Roma began competing at the varsity level in 1990. PSJA Memorial, in 1998.

Since then, the Gladiators and Wolverines have combined to make nine playoff appearances — three for Roma and six for PSJA Memorial — eight winning seasons and no district championships between them.

But this year has been a little different in Alamo and Roma.

The Gladiators and Wolverines have played their way to identical 7-0 overall records and 2-0 marks in District 16-5A DII. The 7-0 start is Roma’s best in program history, and PSJA Memorial accomplished the feat once in 2010.

One undefeated team will suffer its first loss of the season in Week 9, while the other takes over the driver’s seat for a district title as the seventh-ranked Wolverines play host to the fifth-ranked Gladiators at 7 p.m. today at PSJA Stadium in Pharr in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week.

“If you look at Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings, this is not something everybody expected,” PSJA Memorial head coach Will Littleton said. “I know we were picked fifth (in district), I think (Roma) was picked third or fourth, so this is not something people expected. But if you go back and really, really look into it, the way our subvarsities did the last couple years, you look at how our two programs have improved week in and week out, you knew it was coming.”

CHANGING CULTURE

Littleton, who is in Year 3 as head football coach at PSJA Memorial, was hired after back-to-back winless seasons in 2019 and 2020. His first goal was to transform the program, and it started with culture.

The Wolverines went 1-9 in Year 1 and improved to 4-6 overall in Year 2.

The first sign this season would be different showed during the first week of practice. Freshmen were showing up to start two-a-days a week before the varsity and junior varsity players could practice due to participating in spring ball. Even though they couldn’t start practice until a week later, multiple varsity and junior varsity players showed up just to watch and hang around, eager to start their season.

“I remember telling the guys to buckle up and get ready, because something special is about to happen. These kids want to be here, they want to win and they want to change the culture,” he said.

The Wolverines have put together a 7-0 start, something that’s only happened once in program history after an 8-0 start in 2010. PSJA Memorial has outscored opponents 298-119 and is averaging 424 yards of offense per game.

“We’re changing the culture. We’re giving it our all. Our goal is to be undefeated district champs,” junior running back Emi Colunga said.

Colunga leads PSJA Memorial’s rushing attack with 907 yards and 10 touchdowns, and sophomore back Miguel Resendiz has run for 615 yards and five touchdowns. Junior quarterback Ryan Reyna has run for 478 yards, thrown for 447 and scored 18 combined passing and rushing touchdowns.

When the Wolverines go to the air, Reyna’s main target is Robert Moralez with five receiving touchdowns.

“Ever since (Littleton) came in our freshman year, we knew this program was bound to change with his coaching. We just all had to buy in, and we all did this year, throughout the summer, and now we’re 7-0,” Reyna said.

Defensively, linebacker Isaac Mariscal and defensive lineman Marcus Hernandez have been important pieces for the PSJA Memorial defense, which is allowing just 243.7 yards per game, the top mark in 16-5A DII.

“We’ve watched a lot of film, but overall, it’s just technique,” Hernandez said. “Stay low, extend, use your hands, just play football. We’re out here dogging it out. We’re just looking forward to each day. We’re not trying to look ahead. We’re just taking it day by day, trying to get better by the second.”

The Wolverines will look to avenge last year’s 56-21 road loss against Roma. Both teams being unbeaten ups the stakes, but it’s something Littleton says comes with the territory of being a good football team.

“They’re a very well-coached football team. They have a great head football coach and a great A.D. that supports their programs, and over the last couple years you’ve really seen them improve,” Littleton said about Roma. “They play football the right way. They’re a physical football team that’s going to run the ball first, stop the run, and we have all the respect in the world for them. We look forward to the challenge. We tell these guys all the time, once you get good and you think you’re good, it’s fun playing good teams in great atmospheres, and it’s something a lot of these guys haven’t experienced. I’m excited for them to see it, I’m excited for PSJA to show up and support them, and I’m excited to have a lot of fun against a good football team.”

THE RESURGENCE

Roma has been shining in Starr County dating back to last season.

The Gladiators secured their third playoff berth in program history and finished 5-6 overall in 2022. The taste of success left Roma wanting more and has resulted in a 7-0 start, something that’s never been done in 33 years.

“This year, we came in hungry,” senior linebacker Jesse Ramon said. “We just want to be better than last year.”

“We got a great group of kids, a great coaching staff, and they’ve all been working their tails off all year to get to where we’re at,” Roma seventh-year head coach Frank Villanueva said. “We always told them to make believers out of the non-believers, and they’ve done a great job in staying focused and grounded. They don’t make too much noise, but once that whistle blows, it’s like a switch — they’re on.”

They had the city of Roma roaring last Friday as the then 6-0 Gladiators hosted the 6-0 Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks. After losing last year’s meeting against Pioneer in double overtime, Roma got its revenge with a thrilling, 48-41, come-from-behind win to improve to 7-0 overall.

“We’re out here. We can play with anybody in the Valley,” junior defensive back Erick Saldana said.

Roma has outscored its opposition 315 to 139 and is averaging 454.4 total yards of offense, and it all revolves around the running game.

Senior running back Isaac Lozano eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark last season and is on pace to do so again this year with 168 carries for 1,321 yards and 22 touchdowns in seven games. He serves as the “Lightning” while Ediel Garcia is the “Thunder” with 807 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. Quarterback David Galan also provides a dangerous threat on the ground with 596 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

“We can’t do anything without our O-line. They do their thing and it’s lights out,” Galan said.

Roma’s defense is giving up just 280.6 yards per game and came through in the clutch with key sacks and two interceptions in last week’s game against Pioneer.

The Gladiators will look to stay hot as they travel to take on PSJA Memorial in search of their first 8-0 start in program history.

“(PSJA Memorial) is similar to us in the way that they pound the ball,” Villanueva said. “They’re big, they’re physical, and Coach Littleton and his staff have done a good job over there. I think it’s going to be a really good game.”

