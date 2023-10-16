TSTC’s HVAC Technology program emphasizes value of efficient heating and cooling systems

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — The HVAC Technology program at Texas State Technical College educates students about not only the basics of electricity and principles of refrigeration, but also how improperly installed or inefficient heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems can be troublesome.

Valentin Lopez is an HVAC Technology student at TSTC’s Harlingen campus. He became interested in becoming an HVAC technician when his mother experienced problems with her air conditioning system.

“Her AC system wasn’t cooling properly and needed repairs,” the Donna resident said. “The technician did an excellent job, and two years later we reached out for his help again. This time he had a successful business with a company van and professional tools. His success motivated me to study the HVAC profession.”

Jorge Cabrera, TSTC’s HVAC Technology program director in Harlingen, said homeowners should be more aware of their air conditioning units.

“An HVAC system that was not installed correctly will have a direct effect on climate change,” he said. “That means their cooling system will run longer and use more electricity. In the long run, the system will harm the environment and the homeowner will pay more on their future bills.”

Some of the things that can contribute to HVAC problems and high electric bills are clogged air filters, dirty air conditioning coils, a malfunctioning thermostat, and an improperly sized or older unit.

There are environment-friendly technologies available to help consumers save money, such as ENERGY STAR certified HVAC units and smart air conditioning controllers and programmable thermostats.

In Texas, heating, air conditioning and refrigeration mechanics and installers can earn an average annual salary of $48,720, according to onetonline.org, which forecast the number of such positions to grow in the state by 21% from 2020 to 2030.

TSTC offers an Associate of Applied Science degree and certificates of completion in HVAC Technology at its East Williamson County, Fort Bend County, Harlingen, North Texas and Waco campuses.

For more information about TSTC, visit tstc.edu.