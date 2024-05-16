WRITER’S NOTE: This story is part of a series highlighting The Monitor’s boys soccer all-area award winners. The Monitor’s coverage area ranges from Mercedes to Roma. Check back throughout the week as we reveal the Upper Valley’s other superlative winners and be sure to pick up a copy of Saturday’s newspaper for a complete list of the all-area winners.

It is hard to argue that there was a better Class 4A team in the RGV this year than Progreso. The Red Ants recorded a 27-1-2 overall mark this season, including a win streak of 25 games after their first and only loss during the regular season.

Progreso outscored its opponents 157-19 during that span, marching all the way to the Region IV-4A finals before falling to eventual state runner-up Boerne.

The driving force behind the Red Ants dominant 2024 campaign came from their lone senior starter, forward Joshua Perez.

The captain of the Red Ants netted a team-leading 15 goals in 14 district games, adding another five goals in four playoff appearances. Perez is The Monitor’s 2024 All-Area Boys Soccer Small School Player of the Year.

“It feels really good to win this award,” Perez said. “I’ve had two years being named the MVP of our district. Now to be named as the MVP of the entire area, it feels really good to win that my last year.”

The 2024 season provided new challenges for the two-time district MVP, tasked with leading a group of underclassmen, which included seven freshman starters.

Perez was up to the task, helping guide the group to a 14-0-0 district record and a fifth-round playoff berth.

The regional final appearance marked the Red Ants first time in the fifth round since 2019.

“My mentality as a senior captain was to take this team as far as I could,” Perez said. “Our ultimate goal was state. Unfortunately, we didn’t reach that goal, but we were able to make it far still thanks to God.”

Perez was the heart and soul of the team’s offensive attack, a group which averaged a staggering 6.5 goals per contest during district play.

The senior striker’s 15 goals during district don’t do justice to Perez’s impact, exiting most games just after the second half due to the Red Ants blowing past opponents.

He continued to demonstrate his ability to take over games during the postseason, netting five goals in four playoff games played, including a hat trick during a 7-1 area round win over IDEA Pharr.

“My mindset is to be a killer on the field,” Perez said. “I’m trying to score every play. If one doesn’t go in, I’m going to keep attack and trying again and again.”

Perez finished the year with 20 combined goals during district play and the playoffs, including five games with two or more scores.

He leaves the Red Ants as a three-time state qualifier, two-time district MVP and a one-time regional finalist.

“It is sad finishing my career,” Perez said. “Since kindergarten I’ve been in Progreso ISD. No longer being able to represent Progreso is sad. It is one of my favorite things.”

