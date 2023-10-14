PHARR — Two Rio Grande Valley high school water polo teams punched their tickets to the regional quarterfinal round of the state playoffs by securing area round victories over the weekend.

PSJA High’s girls and PSJA North’s boys teams each won their respective second-round matchups to keep their postseason runs alive.

PSJA High blew San Antonio Reagan out of the water with a 26-5 victory on Thursday at the Laredo United ISD Carroll Summers Aquatic Center in Laredo. Seven different Bears scored in the match, including 12 goals from senior Kailey Vera. Madeline Wollny added five goals and Paloma Sosa chipped in with four. Laura Renteria scored twice, while Olivia Cano, Katelynn Guzman and Sofy Treviño all scored once. Sosa also finished with 10 steals defensively and Cano made eight saves in the match.

The Bears will now face Alamo Heights’ girls team in the regional quarterfinals. Alamo Heights defeated Harlingen High 21-7 on Friday to make their way to Round 3. Game details are to be determined.

PSJA North took care of business against San Antonio Jay with a 15-11 win at the Pharr Natatorium on Saturday in the area round. Josue Rocha led the Raiders with seven goals and Jayden Ybarra finished with six. Kaleb Dallas and Michael Mata both scored one goal each, while Dallas added 10 steals on the defensive end. Goalkeeper Evan Medina also came up with 17 saves.

The Raiders advance to take on Alamo Heights’ boys team in the regional quarterfinals. Alamo Heights made its way to the third round with a 14-1 victory over Mission High on Friday. Game details are to be determined.