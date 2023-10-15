TSTC prepares students for rewarding medical careers

Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Many health care professionals who earned degrees from Texas State Technical College are making a difference in the medical field.

TSTC students can choose from an array of health care programs, including Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services, Nursing, and Surgical Technology.

Anna San Pedro, associate provost for TSTC’s Harlingen campus, said the health care programs offer a holistic and immersive educational experience.

“These programs offer a combination of diverse career opportunities, hands-on experience, interdisciplinary collaboration, adaptability, job stability, and patient-centered care,” she said. “That’s what sets the programs apart as a choice for students aspiring to make a meaningful difference in health care.”

San Pedro said the skilled instructors make each program successful.

“Our instructors prepare students by equipping them with practical skills, clinical experience, interdisciplinary collaboration and a patient-centered approach,” she said. “They focus on adaptability and specialization, combined with a demand and opportunities for professional growth. That’s what makes our programs highly effective by launching graduates into prosperous health care careers.”

Additionally, the Harlingen campus offers an Associate of Science degree in Biology that can give students a head start on a bachelor’s degree or help them pursue a path to medical school or other health-related fields.

“We offer small class sizes, which allows for individualized interaction with our highly qualified instructors,” Michael Gay, chair of TSTC’s Biology department, said. “Our program also offers face-to-face biology labs on the Harlingen campus. Many of our graduates have become successful doctors, nurses, research scientists, pharmacists and much more.”

