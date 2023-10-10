High school volleyball district (district only) standings (Coaches, please submit your district records if they are not accurate below). Send to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]

RGVSports.com Top 10 poll. Here is the latest RGVSports.com top 10 volleyball poll with teams’ overall records.

Sharyland High (37-1) PSJA High (30-5) Sharyland Pioneer (33-4) Brownsville Pace (26-3) McAllen High (30-8) McAllen Memorial (26-15) Palmview (21-13) Edinburg North (22-8) Brownsville Rivera (19-13) Roma (23-9)

District 31-6A

Team W L

PSJA 5 0

Edinburg North 4 1

Edinburg 3 2

Mission 2 3

Economedes 1 4

La Joya 0 5

District 32-6A

Team W L

Rivera 4 1

San Benito 3 2

Los Fresnos 3 2

Weslaco 3 2

Harlingen 2 3

Hanna 0 5

District 30-5A

Team W L

Palmview 9 0

Mission Vets 7 2

Roma 7 2

Martin 4 5

Cigarroa 3 6

Rio Grande City 3 6

Nixon 3 6

Juarez-Lincoln 0 9

District 31-5A

Team W L

Sharyland 13 0

Pioneer 11 2

McAllen High 10 3

McAllen Memorial 9 4

Edinburg Vela 7 6

McAllen Rowe 6 7

PSJA North 4 9

PSJA Memorial 2 11

Valley View 2 11

PSJA Southwest 1 12

District 32-5A

Team W L

Pace 13 0

Harlingen South 10 3

Brownsville Vets 9 4

Edcouch-Elsa 8 5

Mercedes 8 5

Lopez 7 6

Weslaco East 6 7

Donna 2 11

Porter 2 11

Donna North 0 13

District 32-4A

Team W L

Hidalgo 9 1

Zapata 9 1

Grulla 7 3

Jubilee 6 4

Raymondville 4 6

Port Isabel 3 7

La Feria 2 8

Harmony 0 10

District 32-3A

Team W L

Monte Alto 10 1

Frontier 9 1

Lyford 9 1

Pike 6 5

Progreso 6 5

Rio Hondo 5 6

Santa Rosa 2 8

Sports Park 1 10

Riverview 0 11