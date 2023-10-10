High school volleyball district (district only) standings (Coaches, please submit your district records if they are not accurate below). Send to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]
RGVSports.com Top 10 poll. Here is the latest RGVSports.com top 10 volleyball poll with teams’ overall records.
- Sharyland High (37-1)
- PSJA High (30-5)
- Sharyland Pioneer (33-4)
- Brownsville Pace (26-3)
- McAllen High (30-8)
- McAllen Memorial (26-15)
- Palmview (21-13)
- Edinburg North (22-8)
- Brownsville Rivera (19-13)
- Roma (23-9)
District 31-6A
Team W L
PSJA 5 0
Edinburg North 4 1
Edinburg 3 2
Mission 2 3
Economedes 1 4
La Joya 0 5
District 32-6A
Team W L
Rivera 4 1
San Benito 3 2
Los Fresnos 3 2
Weslaco 3 2
Harlingen 2 3
Hanna 0 5
District 30-5A
Team W L
Palmview 9 0
Mission Vets 7 2
Roma 7 2
Martin 4 5
Cigarroa 3 6
Rio Grande City 3 6
Nixon 3 6
Juarez-Lincoln 0 9
District 31-5A
Team W L
Sharyland 13 0
Pioneer 11 2
McAllen High 10 3
McAllen Memorial 9 4
Edinburg Vela 7 6
McAllen Rowe 6 7
PSJA North 4 9
PSJA Memorial 2 11
Valley View 2 11
PSJA Southwest 1 12
District 32-5A
Team W L
Pace 13 0
Harlingen South 10 3
Brownsville Vets 9 4
Edcouch-Elsa 8 5
Mercedes 8 5
Lopez 7 6
Weslaco East 6 7
Donna 2 11
Porter 2 11
Donna North 0 13
District 32-4A
Team W L
Hidalgo 9 1
Zapata 9 1
Grulla 7 3
Jubilee 6 4
Raymondville 4 6
Port Isabel 3 7
La Feria 2 8
Harmony 0 10
District 32-3A
Team W L
Monte Alto 10 1
Frontier 9 1
Lyford 9 1
Pike 6 5
Progreso 6 5
Rio Hondo 5 6
Santa Rosa 2 8
Sports Park 1 10
Riverview 0 11