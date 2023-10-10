High school volleyball district (district only) standings (Coaches, please submit your district records if they are not accurate below). Send to (956) 821-3834 or [email protected]

 

RGVSports.com Top 10 poll. Here is the latest RGVSports.com top 10 volleyball poll with teams’ overall records.

  1. Sharyland High (37-1)
  2. PSJA High (30-5)
  3. Sharyland Pioneer (33-4)
  4. Brownsville Pace (26-3)
  5. McAllen High (30-8)
  6. McAllen Memorial (26-15)
  7. Palmview (21-13)
  8. Edinburg North (22-8)
  9. Brownsville Rivera (19-13)
  10. Roma (23-9)

 

District 31-6A           

Team                          W        L

PSJA                           5          0

Edinburg North           4          1

Edinburg                     3          2

Mission                        2          3

Economedes                1          4

La Joya                        0          5

 

District 32-6A

Team                          W        L

Rivera                          4          1

San Benito                   3          2

Los Fresnos                 3          2

Weslaco                       3          2

Harlingen                     2          3

Hanna                          0          5

 

District 30-5A

Team                          W        L

Palmview                   9          0

Mission Vets               7          2

Roma                         7          2

Martin                         4          5

Cigarroa                      3          6

Rio Grande City           3          6

Nixon                          3          6

Juarez-Lincoln             0          9

 

District 31-5A

Team                          W        L

Sharyland                    13        0

Pioneer                        11        2

McAllen High                10        3

McAllen Memorial         9          4

Edinburg Vela               7          6

McAllen Rowe               6          7

PSJA North                   4          9

PSJA Memorial             2          11

Valley View                  2          11

PSJA Southwest           1          12

 

District 32-5A

Team                          W        L

Pace                             13        0

Harlingen South            10        3

Brownsville Vets           9          4

Edcouch-Elsa                8          5

Mercedes                      8          5

Lopez                           7          6

Weslaco East                6          7

Donna                          2          11

Porter                          2          11

Donna North                 0          13

 

District 32-4A

Team                          W        L

Hidalgo                       9          1

Zapata                         9          1

Grulla                          7          3

Jubilee                         6          4

Raymondville               4          6

Port Isabel                   3          7

La Feria                       2          8

Harmony                     0          10

 

District 32-3A

Team                          W        L

Monte Alto                 10        1

Frontier                       9          1

Lyford                         9          1

Pike                             6          5

Progreso                      6          5

Rio Hondo                    5          6

Santa Rosa                  2          8

Sports Park                  1          10

Riverview                     0          11

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR