Meet the RGVSports.com Athletes of the Week. Athletes are voted on by the RGVSports.com sports staff with input from coaches and organizations in each respective sport. RGVSports.com coverage ranges from Brownsville to Roma.

FOOTBALL

Eli Rodriguez, RB, senior, Weslaco High: Rodriguez led the Panthers to their sixth straight victory Friday, racking up 253 total yards and three total touchdowns during Weslaco High’s 35-32 victory over Harlingen High in the RGVSports.com Game of the Week.

The senior running back took over the contest during the second half, scoring the last three touchdowns for the Panthers, including the game-winning 20-yard touchdown reception with 11 seconds left. Rodriguez finished with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, adding two catches for 50 yards and a score.

Weslaco High’s workhorse has been dynamic in the backfield for the Panthers, rushing for 917 yards and 14 touchdowns in six games. Also, he has chipped in six catches for 141 yard and one score.

VOLLEYBALL

Katherine Williamson, OH, senior, McAllen High: It was a big week for McHi volleyball and a huge week for Williamson, the RGVSports.com volleyball player of the week.

The senior outside hitter led McHi to a thrilling five-set victory over McAllen Memorial and followed that with a four-set win over Sharyland Pioneer. Those two teams were in third and second, respectively, when the week began.

Williamson registered 21 kills (4.2/set) and 24 digs in the win over city rival McAllen Memorial, and followed that performance with a 14-kill (3.5/set), 17-dig match against Pioneer. She added one block and one ace in the win over the Diamondbacks as McHi improved to 31-8 overall and 10-3 in District 31-5A, alone in third place and one game behind Pioneer. Williamson leads McHi with 3.7 kills per set and is second on the team with 3.2 digs per set.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to teams having an off week before district races, there are no cross country athletes for this week’s athletes of the week.

