RGVSports.com Top 10 Poll – 10/9/23

The following are the teams in the RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10 Poll and Sub-5A Top 4 Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses and total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through 1 point for a 10th-place vote. The four voters are the writers and editors who cover RGV high school football for AIMMedia’s three newspapers: The Monitor, Valley Morning Star, and The Brownsville Herald.

The Roma Gladiators and Sharyland Pioneer Diamondbacks are the biggest risers in the latest RGVSports.com Class 5A-6A Top 10.

Roma (6-0, 1-0), which was outside of the top 10 in the receiving votes category last week, is up to No. 8 following a 45-21 win over Sharyland High in Week 7. The Gladiators are 6-0 for the first time in program history.

The Pioneer Diamondbacks (6-0, 1-0) jumped two spots to No. 4 after winning a 56-36 shootout against Mission Veterans in Week 6. The Diamondbacks and Gladiators are slated to square off this week at 7 p.m. Friday at Gladiator Arena in Roma.

No. 1 Lyford (6-0, 1-0) holds on to the top spot in the RGVSports.com Sub-5A Top 4 after securing a 42-21 victory over Falfurrias. The Bulldogs hit the road for a district matchup against San Diego at 7:30 p.m. Friday in San Diego.