Mission initiative gives community access to wide range of tools

Only have a minute? Listen instead

The city of Mission recently unveiled its newest initiative, the Community Tool Shed, which provides free access to a wide range of tools for the community.

Lawnmowers, power washers, hand tools, shovels, trimmers, garden rakes, and more are available for borrow outside Speer Memorial Library, 801 E. 12th St. This unique project aims to foster community collaboration, benefit residents who lack access to essential equipment, and contribute to the cleanliness and beauty of the city.

The Community Tool Shed is set to be a game-changer for Mission residents. By providing easy access to these tools, the program empowers individuals who may not have their own equipment to tackle home improvement and maintenance projects effectively.

Borrowing tools from the shed will be as effortless as checking out a book from the library. Individuals must live inside the Mission city limits, provide an ID, and sign the waiver of liability form to be eligible to borrow equipment. Residents will have the flexibility to borrow the equipment for up to two days.