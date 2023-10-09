Houston lawyer opens investigation into refinery explosion that killed 2 RGC men

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A Houston-based attorney announced Monday that he is launching an investigation into a Pecos refinery explosion that killed two Starr County men.

In a news release, Jesus Garcia Jr., a Rio Grande City native who is a founder of the Kherkher Garcia law firm, said Angel Alaffa, 30, and Reynaldo Garcia, 57, both of Rio Grande City, died in a tanker explosion, which remains under investigation.

“There have been several refinery explosions in recent months bringing up major concerns about the safety of workers,” the release stated.

In that release, Garcia said he “feels a personal and moral obligation to seek justice in the tragic passing of these two men.”