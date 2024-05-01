While some of the Valley’s athletes will be competing in Austin at the UIL state track and field championships, another handful of athletes will be attempting to win state titles of their own at the TAPPS state track and field meet.
From Brownsville St. Joseph’s Alondra Loya looking for a three-peat in the 5A girls discus, to several other competitors making their state debut, here is a look at each reported athlete competing at the TAPPS state meet in Hewitt, Texas this weekend.
GIRLS
Name: Alondra Loya
School: Brownsville St. Joseph
Grade: Senior
State Track Appearances: 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024
Event(s): Discus
PR(s): 145-00
Favorite Meet: My favorite meet this year has been RGVCA Meet of Champs because I enjoyed being under the pressure, and pushed myself to be better.
Name: Olivia Wood
School: Brownsville St. Joseph
Grade: Sophomore
State Track Appearances: 2023
Event(s): Discus
PR(s): 121-04
Favorite Meet: I liked the Meet of Champs prelims most because even though I may not have qualified for discus or shot put I was able to have an amazing experience and be able to use it next year.
Name: Andrea Fletes
School: Brownsville St. Joseph
Grade: Senior
State Track Appearances: 2024
Event(s): High Jump
PR(s): 4-10
Favorite Meet: My favorite meet of 2024 and every year is the District Meet. Everyone in the team has the opportunity to go and stay over the night, we play music and everyone is there to support each other.
Name: Nicole Richer
School: Brownsville St. Joseph
Grade: Sophomore
State Track Appearances: 2023, 2024
Event(s): Pole Vault
PR(s): 11-00
Favorite Meet: Relays because I loved the team.
BOYS
Name: Jose Tijerina
School: Brownsville St. Joseph
Grade: Senior
State Track Appearances: 2023, 2024
Event(s): 100m; 4×100 Relay
PR(s): 10.87 (100m); 44.05 (4×100)
Favorite Meet: Regional meet due to the PRs that happened that meet, with 2 school records broken and taking a boys relay team to state since 2018.
School: Brownsville St. Joseph
Event: 4×100 Relay
Names: Claudio Torres, Gavin Cisneros, Jose Tijerina, Leo Hernandez
SR: 44.05 (4×100 Relay)
Favorite Meet: The TAPPS regional meet, because the team set a PR and we were able to advance to the state meet.