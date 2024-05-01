While some of the Valley’s athletes will be competing in Austin at the UIL state track and field championships, another handful of athletes will be attempting to win state titles of their own at the TAPPS state track and field meet.

From Brownsville St. Joseph’s Alondra Loya looking for a three-peat in the 5A girls discus, to several other competitors making their state debut, here is a look at each reported athlete competing at the TAPPS state meet in Hewitt, Texas this weekend.

GIRLS

Name: Alondra Loya

School: Brownsville St. Joseph

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024

Event(s): Discus

PR(s): 145-00

Favorite Meet: My favorite meet this year has been RGVCA Meet of Champs because I enjoyed being under the pressure, and pushed myself to be better.

Name: Olivia Wood

School: Brownsville St. Joseph

Grade: Sophomore

State Track Appearances: 2023

Event(s): Discus

PR(s): 121-04

Favorite Meet: I liked the Meet of Champs prelims most because even though I may not have qualified for discus or shot put I was able to have an amazing experience and be able to use it next year.

Name: Andrea Fletes

School: Brownsville St. Joseph

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2024

Event(s): High Jump

PR(s): 4-10

Favorite Meet: My favorite meet of 2024 and every year is the District Meet. Everyone in the team has the opportunity to go and stay over the night, we play music and everyone is there to support each other.

Name: Nicole Richer

School: Brownsville St. Joseph

Grade: Sophomore

State Track Appearances: 2023, 2024

Event(s): Pole Vault

PR(s): 11-00

Favorite Meet: Relays because I loved the team.

BOYS

Name: Jose Tijerina

School: Brownsville St. Joseph

Grade: Senior

State Track Appearances: 2023, 2024

Event(s): 100m; 4×100 Relay

PR(s): 10.87 (100m); 44.05 (4×100)

Favorite Meet: Regional meet due to the PRs that happened that meet, with 2 school records broken and taking a boys relay team to state since 2018.

School: Brownsville St. Joseph

Event: 4×100 Relay

Names: Claudio Torres, Gavin Cisneros, Jose Tijerina, Leo Hernandez

SR: 44.05 (4×100 Relay)

Favorite Meet: The TAPPS regional meet, because the team set a PR and we were able to advance to the state meet.

