Hawks grab city bragging rights before playoffs

HARLINGEN — Even though there was nothing on the line, but pride – like most Bird Bowls in all sports the past two seasons – yells after winning important points were common as two of the Valley’s best tennis programs met on Saturday.

It was Harlingen South that came out with bragging rights. The Hawks defeated the Cardinals 12-7 at Harlingen South High School with team tennis playoffs beginning this week and the pair competing on Tuesday in their respective Classifications.

“We battled with good energy,” Harlingen South head tennis coach Ernesto Escamilla said. “We fought to the very last point, everybody. I am very proud of my guys team they came in strong from the very first ball.”

The Hawks returned Ethan Carter and Diego Garcia, one of the best doubles team in Class 5A – the pair qualified for state last season and started the Bird Bowl off strong with a win.

Harlingen South had the boys and Harlingen High had the girls this season.

“I have a very young girls team,” Escamilla said. “But, man they can fight and they stayed in the fight, everybody. That is all I ask for, you never want to coach effort … They brought every ounce of fight that they can get and it shows.”

The Cardinal girls have one of the best teams in the Valley. Olivia Villarreal, Naomi Macmanus, Julia Percy, Ashlynn Burns, Alexis Telles and Avery Loya helped Harlingen High sweep doubles. Villarreal, Macmanus, Percy and Telles won single matches.

Harlingen High head coach James Tanamachi is pleased with the team’s performance at the Bird Bowl and the season in general despite losing a number of players from the previous season.

“I thought it would be tough to win a boy’s district title with only two returning seniors, but they did really well and only lost two matches all season. The sophomores really came through, this is a great learning experience for them.”

“Our girls, of course, have been solid the last two years, I am happy our seniors at least get to finish with the girls winning seven matches against South,” Tanamachi said.

Harlingen South meets McAllen High on Tuesday, while Harlingen High faces Edinburg Economedes.