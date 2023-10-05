PHARR — The PSJA North Raiders shut out their fifth opponent in six games with a 55-0 romping of La Joya Palmview on Thursday at PSJA Stadium in Pharr.

The Raiders improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in District 15-5A DI play. The Lobos dropped to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in district.

PSJA North quarterback Ale Aparicio tossed three first-half touchdowns to three different receivers — Markus Rendon, Julius Arredondo and Isaac Willingham. Fullback Jason Montes also punched in a pair of first-half, short-yardage scores to give the Raiders a 34-0 lead at the break.

Running back Jaden Fuentes added two touchdowns on runs of 25 and 39-yards to open the second half, and defensive lineman Dante Garcia scored on a 5-yard touchdown run late. The Raiders’ defense limited the Lobos to less than 90 yards of total offense Thursday.

PSJA North, the eighth-ranked team in Class 5A Division I, has won 16 consecutive regular season games.

Next for the Raiders is McAllen Rowe (3-2, 2-0) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium. La Joya Palmview will play host to Rio Grande City (2-3, 1-1) at 7:30 p.m. next Friday at La Joya Stadium.

