EDINBURG — PSJA High’s offense scored on seven of its eight drives and the defense held Edinburg Economedes to just 160 total yards as the Bears roared past the Jaguars 49-0 during their District 31-6A opener Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium.

The victory is the third straight for the Bears, who improved to 3-3 on the year. Meanwhile, the Jaguars dropped their 14th straight contest dating back to last season.

The Bears’ offense was hard to stop all night, moving the ball at will en route to more than 500 total yards and seven touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Jaime Lopez led the offensive onslaught, completing 24-of-37 passes for 317 yards and five touchdowns, each to a different receiver. Junior running back Jorge Alanis added 11 carries for 139 yards and two scores, also hauling in three receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown.

The defense was just as dominant, holding the Jaguars to 2-of-14 on third down and forcing seven punts.

Quarterback Johan Nunez was the lone bright spot on the Jaguars’ offense, toting the rock 15 times for 66 yards, including a 39-yard run late in the second to set Economedes inside enemy territory for the first time all night.

The Bears’ defense stopped the Jaguars’ only scoring threat, stuffing Nunez on fourth-and-1 from the 2 right before the half to preserve the shutout.

The Bears (3-3, 1-0) continue district play at 7 p.m. Thursday, hosting the La Joya High Coyotes (0-6, 0-1) at PSJA Stadium in Pharr. The Jaguars (0-6, 0-1) look to bounce back against intracity rival Edinburg High (0-5, 0-0) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

[email protected]