Home RGVSports Football Photo Gallery: PSJA North defeats LA Joya Palmview as the rain fell... RGVSportsFootballHigh SchoolMediaPhoto Photo Gallery: PSJA North defeats LA Joya Palmview as the rain fell 55-0 By Joel Martinez - October 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmail PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’ wide receiver Markus Rendon (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jason Montes (26) carries the ball though the La Joya Palmview defensive line in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) is face masked by La Joya Palmview defender Osbel Flores jr. (5) as he carries the ball in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’ running back Ethan Guerra (21) attempts to avoid the tackle of La Joya Palmview defender Victor Garcia (10) as he carries the ball in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jason Montes (26) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) passes the ball with pressure from La Joya Palmview defender Leonidas Chapa (45) in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview kicker Abram Garcia (99) repossess the ball after losing control before kicking it during a kickoff return in District 15-5A DI game against PSJA North at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North reacts on the side lines during a District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium against La Joya Palmview on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview quarterback Mateo Garcia (7) looks to pass the ball during a rain storm in District 15-5A DI game against PSJA North at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North tight end Julius Arredondo (10) celebrates his touchdown with teammate Markus Rendon (18) against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North defender Diego Maldonado (42) raises the ball in the air to celebrate his fumble recovery against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Jason Montez (26) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview defender Joseph Martinez (9) in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Jason Montez (26) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Jason Montez (26) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North running back Ethan Guerra (21) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North quarterback Alejandro Aparicio (3) hands the ball off to Jason Montes (26) as rain fell in District 15-5A DI game against La Joya Palmview at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North fans take cover as rain fell during a District 15-5A DI game against La Joya Palmview at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) PSJA North’s Jason Montes (26) carries the ball against La Joya Palmview in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) La Joya Palmview’s Joseph Martinez (9) losses control of the ball during a kickoff return later recovered by PSJA North in District 15-5A DI game at PJSA Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Pharr. (Joel Martinez | [email protected]) Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Explosive offense, stout D surge Bears past Jaguars in district opener PSJA North powers past La Joya Palmview 6A Football Notebook: RGV’s 6A teams begin district play RGV High School Football Stats and Standings – Week 6 Week 7 high school football picks