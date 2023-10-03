Brownsville Pace continues District 32-5A dominance with win over closest rival

HARLINGEN — Harlingen South had a chance to pull even with Brownsville Pace in the race for District 32-5A’s gold ball, but it is Brownsville Pace that came out on top and now is in control of the district.

The Vikings won in four sets Tuesday night at Harlingen South to go up two games over the Hawks with only six matches remaining in district. Brownsville Pace also holds the tiebreaker over Harlingen South after sweeping the season series.

“Harlingen South is a good team,” Brownsville Pace head coach Daya Venegas said. “We prepared ourselves for them, we had a plan and we did what we are supposed to do.”

Venegas’ team is 12-0 in District 32-5A.

“To me it is good, but it does not mean anything yet,” Venegas said of her team’s position atop the district. “We have six games left, so one game at a time.”

Brownsville Pace won the fourth set fairly comfortably at 25-17 to see out the match after the teams battled during the second and third sets.

Vikings senior Andie Lozano-Lomeli praised the team’s performance against a rowdy crowd that turned up the volume after the Hawks won the third set 26-24.

Harlingen South’s Malloree Mireles, Raena Lopez, Ariel Lopez, Ella Ramirez and Kamryn Castillo were pivotal in the third set.

The Hawks went on a 5-0 run while serving to give the Hawks a 24-23 lead after it looked like Brownsville Pace was going to kill off the match.

“Honestly, we were a little nervous for South,” Lozano-Lomeli said. “They are a talented team and have a lot of power on their pin hitters and they play good defense, but we came in with a lot of fight and energy. I think that is what ended up winning the game for us.”

Lozano-Lomeli won the second set at 25-23 with a beautiful lofted serve that fooled the Hawks and fell in. Lozano-Lomeli also clinched the first set with a thunderous block. Brownsville Pace took the first set 25-10.

Freshman Sophia Saiz and junior Natalie Sosa found spaces in the Hawks’ defense to pick up kills from the outside. When Saiz moved in to be Lozano-Lomeli’s setter, the freshman found points with fake sets when the Hawks’ defense bit on Lozano-Lomeli.

Brownsville Pace returns to action against Brownsville Porter at noon Saturday at Brownsville Pace, and Harlingen South takes on Edcouch-Elsa at 7 p.m. at Edcouch-Elsa High School.