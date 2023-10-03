Texas Southmost College women lose to Angelina College after bright start

BROWNSVILLE — Texas Southmost College took an early lead, but Angelina College scored five second-half goals to push past the Scorpions 6-1 in a National Junior College Athletic Association Region 14 meeting Tuesday at Texas Southmost College.

The Scorpions and Roadrunners went into the break tied at 1, but shortly after the restart Angelina College scored three times within only a few minutes to take a commanding lead. The Roadrunners leveled minutes before the half with a goal from Tannia Diaz following a counter.

Diaz finally beat Scorpions goalkeeper Grecia Quiñones after the former Brownsville Lopez keeper kept her side in the match with multiple saves during the first half. Quiñones and her back line withstood multiple Roadrunners attacks after going a goal up as the visitors looked to climb back in the match.

“We could have done better,” Quiñones said. “I am disappointed, but it is what it is.”

The shot stopper was frustrated from the team’s overall performance, including herself, especially after the barrage of goals that the Roadrunners had to begin the second half. The visitors outshot the Scorpions 18-5.

“We demonstrated that we could do it because we were winning 1-0,” Quiñones said.

The Scorpions took the lead during the fourth minute with a looping left-footed shot by Rebecca Zuniga following a corner. The Scorpions won the corner after forward Mia Ramos found space and forced a save by unleashing a strike on target to the keeper’s right.

“It felt good,” said Zuniga, a midfielder. “In that moment, I felt like I proved myself that I am worth being on the field.”

Zuniga was pleased with the first-half performance and also said the injury of midfielder Maritza Saenz was pivotal as the Roadrunners controlled most of the ball for long stretches of the match.

The Scorpions (2-7) face Jacksonville at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13. Texas Southmost College also takes on Blinn College at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17.