DPS unit hits IDEA school bus in Harlingen

The Texas Department of Public Safety said one of its units hit an IDEA school bus Tuesday afternoon after another vehicle changed lanes and hit the trooper’s unit.

The agency said the three-vehicle crash happened at around 4:06 p.m. on Ed Carey Drive north of Glasscock in Harlingen.

The crash happened after the driver of a blue Ford Mustang traveling in the middle lane of Ed Carey north of Glasscock made an unsafe lane change and hit the unit, according to DPS.

“The momentum of the impact veered the patrol unit onto the farthest right lane and collided with the (IDEA) school bus,” the release stated.

The school bus driver and five students were transported to local hospitals for evaluation for non-life threatening injuries.

There were a total of 32 students on the bus.