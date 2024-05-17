Mustangs blank Bulldogs to force Game 3

McALLEN — The McAllen Memorial Mustangs had their backs against the wall against crosstown rival McAllen High following a Game 1 loss and responded with a 2-0 shutout victory in Game 2 of their Region IV-5A quarterfinal playoff series Friday at McAllen High School to keep their postseason run alive.

Now, the Mustangs and Bulldogs — who have played four times this season with two wins apiece — will meet in a decisive Game 3 at 1 p.m. Saturday at McAllen Memorial High School for a spot in the Class 5A regional semifinals.

“We talked about not giving up. It’s a series and a series will determine the better team. I think we’re evenly matched and I think it’s going to be a hell of a game tomorrow,” McAllen Memorial head coach Roque Cortinas said.

Mustangs right-handed pitcher and UTRGV signee Manuel Villa threw a complete game shutout, allowing just four hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out five including two in the bottom of the seventh to secure the shutout in a must-win situation.

“We wanted to extend this to a third game and I’m glad I could come out here, shut them out and give my team a chance to take it all tomorrow and go to Round 4,” Villa said. “It was a team-effort. Defense played well today and it was a great team-win. ”

Memorial shortstop Jose Rivera, who blasted a two-run home run in Game 1 of the series against McHi on Thursday, showed off his power again with a shot off the center field wall in the top of the third to drive in Gael Aguirre and Lukas Cabrera to put the Mustangs in front.

“(Rivera) has been our MVP all year, no doubt. He steps up every time we need him. Extremely hard-working kid and he deserves everything he gets,” Cortinas said of Rivera.

McHi had its best scoring opportunity in the bottom of the fifth after a one out double by Justin Garza. Luis Esquivel followed with a single to left field, but the throw home from Memorial’s Erik Serrano was on the money and in time for the tag by the catcher Cabrera to save a run. Cabrera then threw to third in time to catch Esquivel trying to advance for a heads up inning-ending double play.

McHi pitcher Austin Ramos went all seven innings for the Bulldogs, allowing two earned runs off two hits and three walks while striking out five.

Austin Cortez, Max Villarreal, Justin Garza and Luis Esquivel had the hits for McHi.

Through four games against each other this season, Memorial is narrowly outscoring the Bulldogs 17-16. If their previous meetings are any indication of what’s in store, Game 3 should be a dog-fight between crosstown rivals battling for bragging rights and a spot in the fourth round of the state playoffs.

“We brought a lot of energy throughout the playoffs. We haven’t given up, and if we can carry that over, I think we’ll have a good chance,” Cortinas said.