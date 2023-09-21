BROWNSVILLE — Mission Veterans quarterback Braden Luedeker threw five touchdowns and ran for another pair as the Patriots pummeled the Brownsville Hanna Golden Eagles 49-19 in non-district play Thursday at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

The senior signal-caller, Luedeker, connected with Vincent Abrego and Obed Marin on touchdown passes over the top of the Golden Eagles’ defense. He also found Abel Lucio on a short crosser and the receiver turned it into an 83-yard touchdown, beating Hanna to the left sideline and in a race to the end zone.

Luedeker took advantage of the Eagles’ pass defense and scrambled for touchdowns on runs of 17 and 16 yards to put the Patriots up 35-0 at the half.

He tossed two more touchdowns during the second half — a 25-yarder to Abrego and a 57-yarder to Marin.

Hanna got on the board on a 9-yard touchdown run by Mario Garcia during the third, a 4-yard run by Ramiro Ruiz during the fourth and a 29-yard touchdown pass from Ramiro Ruiz to Joseph Ruiz as time expired.

The Patriots’ win ends a tough non-district slate that included four of five games against Class 6A teams, including Harlingen High, San Benito and crosstown rival Mission High.

Both Brownsville Hanna and Mission Veterans are headed toward bye weeks in Week 6.

The Golden Eagles (1-4) will kick off District 32-6A action against San Benito (5-0) on Oct. 6 at Sams Stadium.

The Patriots (2-3) open District 16-5A DII play against Sharyland Pioneer (4-0) on Oct. 6 at Richard Thompson Stadium in Mission.

