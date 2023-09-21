Felix flings six touchdowns for Cardinals in win over MMA

LA VILLA — La Villa’s Brandon Felix tossed four second-half touchdowns, six in total, and Rey Perez and Ismael Cavazos came up with interceptions to lift the Cardinals to a 39-21 victory over the visiting Harlingen Marine Military Academy Leathernecks on Thursday night at Cardinal Stadium.

Felix saved his best touchdown for last when he found Perez wide open in the middle of the field for an 87-yard touchdown. The long catch put the game away with four minutes left.

“My team trusts me and give me all the support I need to go out and make these plays,” Felix said. “That makes me step up as a player and leader. We have been playing in sync and it showed today.”

Perez’s interception set up Felix in the Leathernecks’ red zone late in the third quarter. Felix connected with Abram Perez shortly after to give the Cardinals a 32-15 lead.

Felix and the Cardinals picked up chunk plays during the second half to set up a 20-yard touchdown to Isaiah Felix and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Juan De La Fuentes.

Harlingen MMA led La Villa at the half despite two touchdowns by Felix.

“They came back and fought,” La Villa head coach Daniel Perez said about his team’s second-half performance. “We watched their film against Santa Rosa, and knew they were tough. I told them we needed to come out playing, and we did not.”

Perez said he was proud his well-conditioned team’s performance to come back and win the second half.

Felix found Perez for a 40-yard touchdown in the second quarter and threw his first from 12 yards out.

Leathernecks quarterback Ben Smith helped move his offense down the field during the first half and scored two rushing touchdowns, the first from 15 yards, and the second was a 31-yard run before the break.

Smith also added a third from 38 yards late in the fourth quarter.

Leathernecks’ Jason Paul also made some highlight worthy plays, including a terrific reception on a deflection to aid Harlingen MMA’s offensive production.

The Cardinals (2-3) begin play in District 16-2A DI in two weeks against Kaufer at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 6, in Kaufer. Harlingen MMA (2-2) faces Santa Maria at 7:30 p.m. in Harlingen.