EDINBURG — Six different players found the end zone for San Benito and the defense held Edinburg High to just 159 total yards, as the Greyhounds steamrolled the Bobcats 48-7 during their non-district finale at Richard R. Flores Stadium in Edinburg.

The victory improves the Greyhounds to 5-0 heading into their district-wide bye next week before beginning league play the following week.

Senior running back Fabian led San Benito’s offensive onslaught, toting the rock 14 times for 120 yards and two touchdowns, one during each of the Greyhounds’ first two drives.

Aaron Garza, Angel Trevino and Atticus De Leon each added one touchdown each on the ground, while combing for 192 yards on 21 carries. San Benito’s offense rushed for 326 yards on the night.

Senior quarterback Aaron Corona pitched in a pair of touchdown passes, one during the second and one during the fourth, finishing 10-of-16 for 132 yards.

Sophomore Patrick Reddick and junior Jake Guerra were on the receiving end of the two touchdown passes.

San Benito’s defense stifled Edinburg High’s offense during the first half, allowing just 59 total yards and one first down during the Greyhounds four drives.

Their dominance continued during the second half, forcing three punts and a fumble on the Bobcats first four drives.

Edinburg High’s offense finally found some daylight during the fourth, marching 86 yards on seven plays during their final drive, capping it with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Johnny Islas to Bryan Galindo to avoid the shutout.

The Greyhounds (5-0) kick of District 32-6A play against Brownsville Hanna (1-4) on Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at Sams Memorial Stadium in Brownsville.

The Bobcats (0-5) start District 31-6A play against Mission High (2-2) the same day at 7 p.m. at Tom Landry Stadium in Mission.

