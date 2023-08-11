Migrant child dies after falling ill on Brownsville bus heading to Chicago

Only have a minute? Listen instead

A migrant child has died on a bus in Brownsville that was destined for Chicago.

In a news release, the Texas Division of Emergency Management said the child was a passenger “on a border bus mission” when they presented health concerns, prompting the bus to pull over.

Security personnel on board called 9-1-1 and EMS began providing care for the child, who was taken to a local hospital where they died.

The news release does not say whether this bus was one of the many that Gov. Greg Abbott has been sending to Democratic-leaning cities in the north and west and east coasts.

“After being processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the City of Brownsville, each bus passenger underwent a temperature check and was asked if they had medical conditions that may require medical assistance,” the release stated. “Following this check, prior to boarding, no passenger presented with a fever or medical conditions.”

The release said that the migrants signed a voluntary consent waiver to get on the bus and go to Chicago, which is indicative that this bus is likely one of the many Abbott has been sending to cities outside of Texas.