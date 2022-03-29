Letters: Missing message

Amazing to hear that Vicente Gonzalez supports Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky through a Zoom call. I think that’s great and positive news.

I just wish he could have expressed any positive news on our border and how to secure it. Or to offer positive encouragement to our law enforcement officers, especially the Border Patrol.

Macedonio Lopez

Edinburg

Send help

with care

To help suffering people in Ukraine, please make sure your help gets securely to the citizens suffering in need. Make sure it doesn’t end up in some unscrupulous greedy hands.

The Washington Post suggests the following:

“Click on the website for CARE, the international humanitarian juggernaut, and a pop-up window appears. ‘UKRAINE EMERGENCY,’ the alert says, with a photo of a woman holding a child. ‘Families in Ukraine are fleeing violence and urgently need emergency aid. CARE is providing food, water, and more,’ the homepage says. The group has partnered with People in Need and hopes to build a fund that can reach 4 million people, especially women, girls and the elderly. Donations for CARE can be made here.”

The Ukrainians are people in real need, devastated by a cruel, undeserved, evil, monstrous war. As Americans we have to make sure our help gets to them by going to the CARE website or any bona fide, trustworthy, vetted venue.

Imelda Coronado

Mission

Matters

of faith

Christian Ravi Zacharias said: “A man rejects God neither because of intellectual demands nor because of the scarcity evidence. A man rejects God because of a moral resistance that refuses to admit his need for God.”

It’s OK to be doubtful. The question is, can you trust it? Gary Parker once said, “If faith never encounters doubt, if truth never struggles with error, if good never battles evil, how can faith know its own power?”

I can’t presume to answer any of your questions regarding the Bible. What do I know? You can tell me the wind blows because of temperature differences and still I won’t understand it. It’s like me standing on the north pole and then trying to point north. Can an ant crawling through the dirt contemplate why an eagle soars so high above the clouds? I’m still trying to figure it out too.

As William Lane Craig said, “If God does not exist, then life is futile. If the God of the Bible does exist, then life is meaningful. Only the second of these two alternatives enables us to live happily and consistently.”

Proverbs says: “If you scream for insight and call loudly for understanding, if you pursue it like you would money, and search it out as you would hidden treasure, then the Lord will be awesome to you, and you will come into possession of the knowledge of God.”

Joel Ramirez

Edinburg

Comments

draw praise

If The Monitor held a contest for post of the year, Imelda Coronado’s post of March 11 would get my vote. She has an exceptional grasp of the harm “totalitarian progressives” are doing to America. Her love and concern for America is obvious. Her love of family and her appreciation of what her parents taught her is moving.

Both of my parents came from poor backgrounds. They told me they didn’t realize they were so poor when they were because they had such loving families. They too lived through the Depression.

My dad served in the artillery in World War II and my mother was one of those Rosie the Riveters, building ships and airplanes. My dad was a Democrat and my mother was a Republican. They had tremendous respect and love for one another. Both taught me love of country. I am so fortunate to have had them as my parents.

There is still hope for America. But we need more people like Imelda Coronado to speak up.

Darrell Williams Sr.

McAllen

Comments

supported

Just a note to thank you for giving Imelda Coronado an opportunity to expose the egregious nature and impact of massive/unrestrained immigration at our southern border in on your Sunday, March 6 edition.

First, her column should be a wake-up call for those who, up until now, may have been uninformed or willingly turned a blind eye to what is nothing less then an illegal immigrant invasion at our southern border.

Secondly, Ms. Coronado does right to call out those politicians, immigration activists and others who apparently believe that American taxpayers have a moral obligation to accept/take in and take care of anyone who enters the country illegally regardless of cost. Those “ humanitarians” want to show they have compassion for immigrants but they don’t seem to have a problem with the surrender of our southern border to human smugglers, drug traffickers and other criminal organizations. They should perhaps show the same compassion for those affected by massive/unrestrained immigration.

Ben Castillo

Harlingen