Port of Brownsville landing $68M for deepening channel

The Port of Brownsville will receive $68 million through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for deepening the Brownsville Ship Channel in order to accommodate larger vessels, money the port has long sought.

Congressmen Filemon Vela and Vicente Gonzalez made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. The funds are part of $79 million allocated for “two historic water infrastructure projects that will impact South Texas through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” according to the announcement.

“The $68 million investment to deepen the Brazos Island Harbor Channel at the Port of Brownsville in Texas will enable increased cargo movements, reduced transit times and improved operational safety,” according to the announcement.

“Completing the Brazos Island Harbor deep draft navigation project is a high priority for both the Rio Grande Valley and the State of Texas as a whole,” Vela and Gonzalez said.

“Providing sufficient funds for the completion of this project will improve and sustain the commercial and industrial sectors in the southeastern corridor of the area, promoting collaborative regional innovation and global competitiveness that will lead to economic growth. These two water infrastructure projects will directly impact South Texas and will allow for long-overdue improvements to our country’s infrastructure.”

In addition, the Port of Galveston will receive $11 million to deepen a portion of the Galveston Harbor Channel to accommodate larger vessels throughout the port that will increase capacity, while also enabling improved operational safety.