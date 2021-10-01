LETTERS: Time for a change

There are a lot of ingredients in being happy: good health, dignity, respect, purpose, self-control, independence and above all, deep, loving relationships with other people.

Those are the things you want for your children. They’re what our government and business leaders should want for all of us, and would want, if they cared. But our leaders don’t care. We are ruled and controlled by greedy, selfish sociopaths who feel no obligation to the people they rule and oversee. I believe that it is time for a change!

Tomas Cantu, Concepcion