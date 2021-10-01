LETTERS: Vaccine refusal is not patriotic

Patriotism is defined by Webster’s dictionary as devoted love, support and defense of one’s country: national loyalty. A patriot is a person who loves, supports and defends his or her country and its interests.

I was listening to the coverage of 9/11, 2001, and the site in Pennsylvania. The various speakers were very good in their praise of the 40 passengers aboard that Flight 93, which was programmed to crash into our beloved Capitol building, which could have killed hundreds of innocent people.

This coverage to me was very moving in its depiction of the heroism of those people who gave their lives to save countless hundreds of their fellow Americans. After talking this over among themselves, consulting with the airlines and heartfelt prayers, they broke into the cockpit and now we remember the rest of the story.

Twenty years later we have millions of Americans who do not know what that sacrifice means or even care. They continue to ignore the perils of COVID-19 and its mutations that are killing Americans just like the terrorists did 20 years ago but on a much larger scale!

By not getting the vaccines, which are free to all, they are not supporting our country’s interests. In my way of thinking, 650,000 deaths and counting is a great interest of our beloved America!

Shame on them and their ideology, which is attempting to destroy America by their despicable actions.

Bill Williams, Palmview