The most common word used by people on their COVID-19 deathbeds is “regret.”

Examples: “I regret not getting the vaccination shot.” “I regret not wearing a mask.” “I regret not listening to medical experts.” “I regret listening to politicians.” I regret believing what I read on the internet.” “I regret listening to my friend.” “I regret not washing my hands.” And most of all, “I regret not being able to say goodbye to my family before I die.”

Tomas Cantu, Concepcion