LETTERS: Reach out to Cuba

Mexico, with problems of its own, and what large country doesn’t have them, just sent food and medicine to Cuba.

The United States should halt its 60 years of trying to overturn the Cuban Revolution and do the same, open a candid dialog with Cuba and drop all the economic and trade sanctions it has aimed at Cuba.

It is time for a free exchange and ideas, learning at both ends.

Meanwhile, Mexico has stepped up.

The United States engages El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, nations with as many internal issues as Cuba. It is time to end Cuba’s isolation, a condition that most of the world condemns.

Cuba has tried to forge its own destiny since long before the Spanish-American War. Work with it, not against it.

While we’re at it, we should learn to cooperate with Iran, Venezuela, Palestine and North Korea, and increase the United States’ reputation as a humane nation.

Contact with other nations only increases democracy.

Isolation furthers dictatorships.

Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky, Brownsville