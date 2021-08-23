LETTERS: People create global disasters

The Monitor’s editorial staff chose to label my letter of July 29, “Blame God, not climate” — their words, not mine. My letter was penned to point out the arrogance of man after a year and a half of COVID-19. Did God tell homeowners to build homes in forests that have not been thinned out or remove debris from the forest that would burn? Did God tell homeowners to build near rivers that are prone to flooding? Did God tell people to build homes along coastal areas the are frequented by hurricanes?

Man in his infinite wisdom sells real estate in areas prone to disasters, just as COVID-19 was not a product of nature; the hand of man was behind this pandemic, not God.

So pardon me if I choose to follow my faith. I believe I am still guaranteed that in this country. I blamed man’s irreverent behavior and his misguided use of free will and no one else.

Jake Longoria, Mission