LETTERS: Voting bill defended

In fairness to Texas’ voter integrity laws, Joe Biden’s state of Delaware has more restrictive voting laws than Texas.

“The voter law in the state of Texas is far more accommodative and provides far more hours to vote than it does in President Biden’s home state of Delaware, where he voted in the last election, where they offer exactly zero early voting days,” Abbott told The Dallas Morning News. “If there’s any voter suppression taking place, the easier allegation is say that voter suppression has taken place in Delaware, not Texas.”

We hear not a pip from the media on this.

Texas proposed Voting Integrity laws:

1. Increase hours to vote during early voting.

2. Give people time off from work to vote during early voting.

3. Create uniform voting laws for the entire state, preventing rogue counties from creating their own rules.

4. Ban drive-thru and 24-hour voting.

5. Prevent voter fraud in mail-in ballots and applications.

What part of the above indicates that the state of Texas is trying to suppress legal voting?

Imelda Coronado, Mission