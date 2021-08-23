LETTERS: Are the people being punished?

I have been readings the letters published in The Monitor and some, as I have, quoted from the Bible. This is great that people are reading God’s word.

I often wonder before meditations, why things happen the way they do and in my ignorance of the power to know what God is doing with mankind I am humble.

What if God is punishing America and the world with COVID-19. Could He be trying to show us not to worship idols, whether it be money, men or just debauchery living?

Pat Roberson in the past has claimed that God brings great calamity to those thinking different from him! Jerry Farwell (deceased) tended to do the same. Televangelists are in the hundreds proclaiming that Donald Trump is the anointed one! Our own past governor has done the same!

The Delta strain of the virus is going to do great damage to the world’s populations if we don’t shape up and start valuing lives over politics. May God help us because we are blessed with despicable political attitudes?

Bill Williams, Palmview