LETTERS: Letter on slavery garners response

History does not need to go back 200 years or more to prove slavery, racial hatred and discrimination.

The letter from Joel Ramirez printed July 18 reminds me of the losing team that always claims the best defense is a good offense. This adage describes a passive attitude that will preoccupy the opposition and ultimately hinder its ability to mount an opposing counterattack, leading to a strategic advantage.

Nice try. Democrats are actually flattered that you had to go back more than 200 years in order to “unsuccessfully” prove nexus between the Democratic Party and slavery. The Republican Party has absolutely no issues in flying the U.S. flag next to a Confederacy flag.

A few months ago, not a few hundred years ago, we had an election in November with two presidential candidates; one was our current President Joe Biden and the other one was the ex-President Donald J. Trump.

One of the candidates was endorsed by the KKK and the Proud Boys. They did not endorse Joe Biden, they knew better. They endorsed the other guy. I wonder why.

We all remember the boastful ex-president stating during one of the presidential debates to the Proud Boys, “Stand back and stand by.” These are the same Proud Boys whom our own government deemed a terrorist organization and who had a “pivotal role” in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. I think we all know the history of the KKK.

Ramirez, if you continue to support Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, I will not judge you for your choice of political parties; that is your right.

However, I will judge the party for its lack of morals, ethics and humanity. So will others and so will history!

Always remember and never forget: True patriots do not storm the Capitol!

Joe Villarreal, Edinburg