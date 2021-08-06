LETTERS: Legislators draw thanks

Thanks, Texas state legislative Democrats, for supporting easy and honest voting in Texas. You have been, and are, a force against the racism that is sweeping conservative legislatures around the nation and in Texas.

If walking out of Austin is needed, do it repeatedly. A small discomfort for you, while being a great service. You’re keeping in mind the millions who never got the chance to vote in the United States due to race and gender, and the millions who again are in danger of losing the right to vote thanks to twisted obstacle laws based on the fear that a changed electorate must be subjugated.

And, thanks, specifically, to local Representatives Alex Dominguez and Eddie Lucio III for being part of the flight(s) for justice.

Eugene “Gene” Novogrodsky, Brownsville