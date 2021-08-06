Women in Technology virtual event to showcase female success in nontraditional careers

Emily Bollig might be short in stature, but she stands tall when it comes to taking pride in her career as a diesel equipment technician.

“I’m 4 feet, 11 inches, so sometimes customers are surprised to see me, but then they see I can do the job,” she said. “Don’t let anyone tell you (that) you can’t do something.”

Bollig, who earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Diesel Equipment Technology from Texas State Technical College, will be one of three alumnae who will talk about their career paths and successes during the Women in Technology Online Meet & Greet. The Wednesday, Aug. 11, event will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Emily Delgado, an HVAC technician who earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning from TSTC, and Melissa Morales, who earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Cybersecurity from TSTC, will also be on hand to talk about their experiences and offer advice to women who might not have considered pursuing a technical career.

“Do it. It’s so self-fulfilling,” Morales said. “Information Technology has such a diverse platform; there is room for everyone. It’s a little scary because it is a male-dominated profession, but I’ve been told many times that I’ve surpassed some men who have been in this field for years and have bachelor’s and master’s degrees. It is honestly such a great feeling. It’s a woman’s world now.”

In Texas, information security engineers can earn an average salary of $89,750, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and cybersecurity careers are expected to increase by 20% by 2028. It is just one example of a lucrative technical career a woman can train for at TSTC.

“Every single woman is gifted and is able to succeed as long as they follow their passion,” said Cledia Hernandez, provost of the TSTC campus in Harlingen. “Being able to gain that opportunity through technical careers is something women need to know they are capable of doing.”

Hernandez will be the emcee for the virtual Women in Technology event.

“There are limitless opportunities for women,” she said. “We will be having some guest speakers who are actually women in some nontraditional careers sharing their stories and experiences. We have good examples of role models to follow.”

Interested persons can register for the Women in Technology Online Meet & Greet at https://bit.ly/3ypeY7E. The first 50 registrants will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card — you must attend to win. TSTC instructors and advisers will also be present to share information about salaries, job placements, the demand for these types of positions, and financial aid for qualifying students.

