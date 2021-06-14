LETTERS: Christianity and violence

This is in response to Mr. Hank Shiver’s letter to the editor printed May 20 concerning “Religion and blame.”

I completely agree with Rafael Cruz’s statement. I disagree with Mr. Shiver. But that is one of the wonderful things about our country, America. All of us still have the right to “freedom of speech” in most venues so long as we keep fighting for it.

I find it interesting that two people can have access to the same information, but reach opposing opinions on what that information means. Mr. Shiver says, “The truth is that the more Christian a nation is, the more violent the nation is.” I disagree. I believe that the less Christian a nation is, the more violent the nation is. And America is becoming more violent and less Christian every day. Anti-Christian Marxism, which endorses the violence, is gaining a strong foothold.

The Bible says that God gave his adversary (a fallen angel some call Satan) dominion over the “Unbelievers” on Earth. God also gave the people on Earth (including the unbelievers) “free will.” Through “free will’ each of us (including the unbelievers) has the ability to do what is good for ourselves and mankind that God wants for us, or to be self-centered with little regard as to what happens to others, which God’s “adversary” wants. We are becoming the latter more and more as we become less Christian.

Several weeks ago in a letter to the editor Mr. Shiver said, “The U.S. Constitution does not recognize the so-called ‘unborn child.’ All constitutional rights are reserved only for the born.” I responded to Mr. Shiver’s letter explaining that the very first sentence of our Constitution proves him wrong.

I believe Mr. Shiver is mistaken again. I do not believe he is intentionally trying to mislead us. I believe he is just misinformed. That said, I will always defend Mr. Shiver’s right to “freedom of speech.”

Darrell Williams Sr., McAllen