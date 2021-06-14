LETTERS: Administration draws criticism

The Biden administration has already done some shameful things, but this one is the most appalling. Why is he taking minor illegal immigrant kids, all without any adult accompanying them, and flying them all across America in the middle of the night? He then puts them on buses headed to other cities without the knowledge of local governments or even any notice where they are going to the kids themselves.

The state of Tennessee just found out that the Biden administration was doing this secretly and in the middle of the night in their state without any permission or parley.

I think this would be considered child abuse if it happened to an American child. But why is the Biden administration doing this with impunity and getting away with it?

I wonder how the media and the Democrats would react if Trump had done this. Of course, they would say how unbelievably cruel and heartless he is. But Biden does this horrible thing to kids and, crickets. No problem if Biden commands it so.

Joel Ramirez, Edinburg