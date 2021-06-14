LETTERS: Satanic wages

I’ve noticed for the last several weeks that certain retailers and other big corporations are stating that there is a labor shortage in this country. And they are in a hiring frenzy. Hmm — for those of you who don’t understand, let me translate their “corporation code talk.” There is no labor shortage!

But there is a “low pay” labor shortage. It seems they can’t find enough people willing to work for a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. The reason they can’t find low-wage people is because no one can make a living off low wages, so almost nobody wants to apply for a low-paying job.

If these corporate monopolies would just double or triple the pay rate, then there would be no problem filling job positions. But they won’t do that because they’re addicted to excessive profits, via cheap labor (and other schemes).

Paying low wages instead of fair wages is just another wealth inequality scheme. It’s something that Lucifer or Satan would approve of. Why? Because low-paying jobs create anger, division, money fights and stress, and Satan loves that!

I ask that you question everything and never stop learning.

Tomas Cantu, Concepcion