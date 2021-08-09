COMMENTARY: Perspective of Democrat Party

I started my military service when President John Kennedy, a Democrat, called me to activity the summer of ’61. I ended my military career in ’84 when Ronald Reagan, a Republican, was president. As I started my second career, I learned the party of Kennedy was changing. The call to action for the public to “… ask what you can do for your country” for the greater good, changed to: vote Democrat and get free stuff. And the media are not reporting the news; rather, they subjectively comment on the news, comments that Democrats mimicked as their talking points.

President Kennedy’s belief in the principle “that the rights of man come … from the hand of God” has changed to the Democrats’ conviction that the rights of man come from the generosity of the state. This belief created groups of Americans who are dependent on the government. The Democrats exploited these groups as victims of injustice and inequality, which the Democrats use to advantage as the party that will “link the struggles of the working class.”

I recall a time when people would rather vote for a yellow dog than for a Republican. One definition of a yellow dog is: “a person who is motivated to support any candidate affiliated with the Democratic Party, regardless of the candidate’s personal qualities or political qualifications.”

Today the Democrats have achieved that goal at the highest levels. We have a president who is cognitively challenged, and a vice president who is inexperienced and incompetent, which she demonstrates by a panicky laugh when asked a political question. Neither is up to the challenge because they do not have the judgment and instincts to know what is important, nor can they intuitively recognize problems and solutions, such as the open border problem at the Rio Grande crossings.

Why did President Biden open the Texas border? To fulfill a campaign promise? Or because he does not know what he is doing? Kamala Harris at one time chanted, “say it loud, say it clear, you are welcomed here” when welcoming illegals. As vice president, Harris traveled to Central America to seek the “root cause” for the surge of illegals crossing the Rio Grande for the “free stuff” promised by the Biden/Harris campaign. She found the root cause and it is she!

Biden and Harris live behind walls guarded by armed guards, without being conscious that their incompetence has caused despair to the immigrant children and women traveling to the Texas border. While they live in their guarded world, immigrant children and women are being exploited, American babies and children are being shot and killed in the streets of American cities, and the weak are assaulted in the streets of America. Probably by the same criminals who looted and burned American cites, and were bailed from jail with funds sponsored by candidate Harris.

Criminals will continue at will without fear because, who is going to stop them? Violence will continue with the “defunding the police” movement until the guarded elite experience the suffering of a criminal assault.

This show of weakness emboldens our enemies, foreign and domestic. China and Russia will expand their influence because President Biden will respond with hollow words. And at home the movement to cancel American culture has moved into academia starting at the kindergarten level. Using the words from Karl Marx’s Manifesto and supported by the media, activists pontificate the evils of America, and that the American flag is a symbol of racism.

While Americans who hate America burn the American flag, foreign countries wave the American flag as their cry for freedom. Reeducation, a popular Marxist word, is necessary to rewrite American history in accordance with critical race theory. A theory that will provide justice and a moral resolution, by rejecting the principles of the Declaration and the Constitution.

A “yellow dog” is also defined as “a contemptible or cowardly person or thing.” During President Trump’s impeachment I heard Democrats who daily made false statements without fear of retribution. Does a statute exist that enables congressmen to lie in the chambers of Congress? Or is it generally believed that honorable congressmen and congresswomen do not lie?

The hate for Trump was a greater purpose than the greater good of the country. So, now we have Democrats elected and appointed to government offices regardless of their personal qualities or political qualifications. This is what the far-left liberals have been dreaming of, for the opportunity to promote their Ideal State that will encourage what Alexis de Tocqueville described as “soft tyranny,” which will become more oppressive leading to totalitarianism — “a system of government that is centralized and dictatorial and requires complete subservience to the state.”

In reality, the far-left liberals have been doing it slowly over the last 100plus years. They have created overbearing legislation and burdensome regulations. They are slowly suffocating us of our freedoms. Like the frog sitting in a pot of boiling water, we are unable to notice the gradual change in temperature, and by the time most of us realize that the water is boiling it will be too late.

Is it already too late? What do you think? How do you propose we turn things around in America? Can it be done in 2022?

Joe Salas lives in McAllen