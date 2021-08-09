Man arrested for SPI murder of three Houston-area women

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — A man has been charged for the murder of three women that took place at a condo on South Padre Island this weekend.

Yordi Barthelemy, 23, from Kerens, Texas was arraigned Monday morning at the South Padre Island Municipal Court.

According to a city press release, Barthelemy was charged with capital murder and assault family violence in connection with the shooting deaths of three members from the same family that occurred on Saturday.

The women were 46, 47 and 65 years old.

Barthelemy fled the scene, but was later found in Port Isabel. Police say he notified police of his location while attempting to turn himself in.

Barthelemy is being held without bond for the capital murder charge. He received a $50,000 bond that includes stipulations related to location tracking and surrender of passport for the assault family violence charge.

According to the press release, Barthelemy will be transported to the Cameron County Jail at a later time.

