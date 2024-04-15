SPI set to host LGBTQ+ festival with ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ stars

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

South Padre Island is ready to host a four-day festival known for its inclusive and welcoming atmosphere.

SPLASH Unified will run from Thursday, April 25, through Sunday, April 28, at the Holiday Inn Resort — promising four days of non-stop fun for the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to SPLASH Unified as we celebrate Pride and continue to promote inclusivity and acceptance,” Visit South Padre Island Executive Director Blake Henry said in the release. “South Padre Island provides the perfect backdrop for a weekend of celebration and connection, and we can’t wait to create unforgettable memories.”

This year’s event will celebrate 15 years of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which will also include special guests and past competitors India Ferrah, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Morphine Love Dion, Plane Jane, and Brownsville native Geneva Karr.

Geneva Karr, Morphine Love Dion and Plane Jane were recently featured in the 16th season of the Emmy award-winning reality competition series. The finale is set to air on April 19.

The release states festivities range from party cruises, pool bashes, beach parties, performances and more.

To purchase tickets or learn more, visit www.splashsouthpadre.com